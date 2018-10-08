



Tony Ojobo, public affairs director at the Nigerian Communications Commission, has retired.

In a letter dated October 4, 2018, Ojobo said he will pursue other interests in retirement, including the completion of his doctoral program in Entrepreneurship and Leadership at Walden University, Minnesota, US. Chronicling his work, Ojobo said his work at the commission started in March 2000.

“My job at the Commission started as a Deputy Director in the office of the Executive Vice-Chairman, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, where I superintended over the World Bank Projects and other Institutional supports the Commission had at the time with the USAID, Detecom, Deloitte & Touche and Growing Businesses Foundation among others.

This was preparatory to the Licensing of the Digital Mobile Operators in 2001,” he wrote.

“I led the team that conducted Demand Study. a pre-requisite for determining the potential demand and economic viability of telecommunication services to consumers in the country as well as consumer readiness to take up the services of operators it’licensed.

“The Demand Study, which was carried out in 13 States of the country. showed positive results. indicating consumer readiness and suppressed demand in various parts of the country surveyed.”

In 2001, he was made the deputy director of the administration department and he subsequently headed licensing and zonal operations, support services and human capital and infrastructure group.

In 2012, Ojobo was made the director of the public affairs department.

“We had some very difficult moments with QoS, unsolicited messages, porting challenges, MTN fine imbroglio and SIM Card Registration issues which are still being frontally addressed by the Commission.

All these issues remain work in progress.

There is, however, light at the end of the tunnel as most of the issues will be addressed by the Commission.”