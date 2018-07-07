Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) and chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Tony Elumelu, has pledged N500 million to create an entrepreneurship programme, exclusive to indigenes of his native Delta State.

Elumelu, during a courtesy visit to Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State governor, made the commitment after presenting 50 beneficiaries of the TEF entrepreneurship programme.

On behalf of the Heirs Holdings Group, Elumelu pledged to work with the state governor’s office to put in place, a new programme to support Delta State youths.

“Indeed, hearing about your commitment to our youths and the impressive work you have done in the state, I am proud to call you my governor and it makes me even more proud of my state,” Elumelu said.