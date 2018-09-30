(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 23, 2017 SpaceX CEO Elon Musk listens to US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC. Tesla shares took a pounding Friday amid fresh fears about the future of the electric carmaker after a wide-ranging interview with chief executive Elon Musk in which he revealed his struggles with exhaustion and a lengthy but unsuccessful effort to find a number two executive. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM
Agence France-Presse

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have reached a settlement over fraud charges.

Under the deal Musk will remain CEO, pay a 20 million dollar fine and step down as chairman of the company.

The SEC also imposed a $20m fine on Tesla.

Musk is accused of misleading investors after tweeting that he’d secured funding to take the electric carmaker private last month.

