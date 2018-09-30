Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have reached a settlement over fraud charges.
Under the deal Musk will remain CEO, pay a 20 million dollar fine and step down as chairman of the company.
The SEC also imposed a $20m fine on Tesla.
Musk is accused of misleading investors after tweeting that he’d secured funding to take the electric carmaker private last month.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]