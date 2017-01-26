NCC contributed N1.4tr to economy – Danbatta

Advertisement

The Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the commission has contributed more than N1.4 trillion to the economy since its inception.

Danbatta said this when he delivered the 46th Convocation Lecture of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, on Thursday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

He said that policymakers needed to leverage on the potential of the Information Communication and Technology (ICT) sector to grow the economy.

Advertisement

The NCC chief executive officer said the sector in recent times had shown massive potential and would be the needed elixir to turn the economy around for good.

He challenged policymakers to facilitate the adoption of ICT infrastructure in addressing issues in agriculture, health, energy and education sectors.

“It is in the interest of the country to harness potential that exist in the information-driven age to facilitate socio-economic development,” he said.