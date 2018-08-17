Startimes said it will reduce subscription fee for its Classic bouquet from N2,600 to N1,900 come September 1, with the inclusion of Ebony Life TV, ST Nollywood Plus and Fox and ST Kids to the bouquet.

The pay-TV company also declared a one-month free access for all its subscribers starting from August 1 to 31 on all decoders, irrespective of subscription status to ensure customers have access to its new channels, available on the Classic bouquet.

Kunmi Balogun, the company’s public relations manager, saidthat “This reinforces our commitment to ensuring that our customers enjoy the best for less.”

Balogun said: “Starting from September 1, all StarTimes subscribers will enjoy more entertainment for less.

With the addition of new entertainment, movies and kiddie’s channels.

We are aware of the economic challenges faced by many Nigerians and have resolved to allow them watch all our new channels for free this August and reduce our subscription rate come September 1.”

The company added that it seeks to enrich the lives of its customers across the various territories where it operates.

“We are constantly looking for new ways of delivering more value to our customers with the best local and international entertainment.