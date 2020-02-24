<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The new president of South East Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (SECCIMA), Mr. Humphrey Ngonadi, has promised to prioritize empowerment of Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) operators, especially women petty traders, youths as well as persuade South East businessmen in Diaspora to invest more in the South East.

Ngonadi gave the assurance last weekend during his Investiture as the 3rd President of SECCIMA, which held in Nnewi in Anambra State.

In his acceptance speech, Ngonadi said that his administration would consolidate on the existing partnership between SECCIMA and Ukaid Department For International Development (DFID), South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF), foreign embassies and some federal and state Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).





“Our tenure will support and encourage the government in providing all forms of capacity building towards economic empowerment of women petty traders and youth entrepreneurs. Money is not wealth. Knowledge is wealth and generates money as evidence.

“All these graduate youths still depending on their parents would be harnessed, imparted with knowledge on wealth creation. Although our brothers in Diaspora will not fold their business and come here but we shall continue to remind them to invest something at home,” said Ngonadi.