South African financial services group Alexander Forbes said on Monday a deal to purchase 200.8 million of its own shares from shareholder Mercer Africa for just over 1 billion rand ($56.36 million) was cancelled due to the impact of coronavirus on markets.
Investment company African Rainbow Capital (ARC) will still acquire 193 million Alexander Forbes shares from Mercer for a similar price, increasing its shareholding to 33.9%, as planned.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]