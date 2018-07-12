The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has certified Dangote Cement as having passed the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP), a development the agency said made the company stand among its competitors in the industry.

SON Director General, Osita Anthony Aboloma, who disclosed this, through the agency’s Director of Standard Development, Mrs. Chinyere Egwuonwu, during a partnership facility tour of Dangote Cement Plant in Obajana, Kogi State, by top officials of the organisation from the North.

SON affirmed the new certification attestation for Dangote Cement Plc’s quality products and its capacity to conduct in-process and in-house tests on its raw materials and finished products in conformity with relevant national standards.

In his remark, the Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Engr. Joseph Makoju, said the company has never taken the issue of standard with levity and that is why it usually exceeds standard both in quality of its products and environmental friendliness of its plants operations.