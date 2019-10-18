<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has explained that entrepreneurship training for teachers in the country was meant to shift students’ desire from job seeking to the acquisition of entrepreneurial skills for economic enhancement.

Dikko Radda, the Director-General of the Agency, clarified a three-day Capacity Building for Entrepreneurship Teachers under the “Mind Shift Entrepreneurship Programme (MEP)-SMEDAN-School Entrepreneurship Programme (S-SEP)” held at Government Secondary School, Owerri the Imo State Capital.

According to him, the programme was also to prepare pupils/students for the 4th Industrial Revolution through the teachers, saying that there is a paradigm shift from school to getting a good job to acquire entrepreneurship skills to start a personal business.

He said, “The era of brilliant curriculum vitae is over; this is the era of crafting a bankable business plan that will launch the students into being their bosses.”

Radda disclosed that the agency had been at the forefront of advancing the development and promotion of entrepreneurship and enterprise education in the country, adding that the three-day programme was designed to enhance the capacity of teachers who would, in turn, prepare the pupils/students and convert them into entrepreneurs.