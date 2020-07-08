



PepsiCo has elected Segun Agbaje as an independent member of its Board of Directors.

The Nigerian will join the Board and the Audit Committee effective July 15, 2020.

Agbaje is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank).

PepsiCo Chairman and CEO, Ramon Laguarta, expressed delight about Agbaje’s election.

He described the finance expert as a respected business leader with a deep understanding of complex businesses and fast-growing markets, particularly Sub-Saharan Africa where PepsiCo recently acquired Pioneer Foods.





‘His experience in business transformation and passion for delivering consumer value will serve PepsiCo well as we continue our journey to be the global leader in convenient foods and beverages by winning with purpose”, Laguarta said.

Daniel Vasella, chair of the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, said PepsiCo looks forward to the global perspective Agbaje will add to the company.

“His knowledge and experience of embracing and scaling new technologies and critical capabilities will be valuable as we continue to invest in opportunities that create shareholder value and deliver long-term sustainable growth”, Vasella noted.

56-year-old Agbaje currently serves as a director of MasterCard Advisory Board Middle East and Africa.