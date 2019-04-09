<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria Limited (SHIN) has been recognised by the Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) for its contribution to local content development since 2017 to date.

The recognition was conferred on the organisation at the NOGOF 2019 awards ceremony held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, recently.

The award was presented by Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government, Barrister Kemela Okara, to the representative of SHIN, Mr. Chul Jeong.

SHIN said in a statement at the weekend that the award was a proof of its philosophy that responsible investment, powered by a belief in people, unlocks potential that can drive real change.

The company disclosed that it invested significantly in human capacity development to meet the high demands of constructing the Egina Floating Production Storage Offloading (FPSO) unit, a flagship offshore project which will produce close to 10 per cent of Nigeria’s total oil production.

According to the company, the Egina project included more than 560,000 man-hours of training provided to local Nigerians who never had training in the shipbuilding or welding industries and 9.7 million man hours of labour, which were carried out on Nigerian soil.

Speaking while receiving the award, Jeong said,“this award is proof of our vision for a future of extraordinary growth and opportunity – a future, which builds capacity and capabilities within local companies and the local workforce.”

According to him, the award is also a proof of SHIN’s vision for, “a future where the combination of Korean efficiency and expertise, fused with Nigerian talent and passion, presents limitless possibilities.

“That is why this award is so important to me and to everyone at SHIN. I thank you, and we accept this award with honour and pride.”

According to the statement, the Egina project proved that Nigeria’s local content rules work.

“They are not an obstacle to overcome: they are a platform from which to deliver shared economic success for ordinary Nigerians, for the country as a whole, and for international companies who believe in the potential of this incredible nation.

“This project has not been without its challenges. It is clear that we need to do more, together, to ensure that Nigeria is a simple and consistent place to do business. But despite these challenges, we have delivered. This award is proof of just that,” Jeong explained.

Indeed, a main driver of success for the Egina project was focused on job creation and human capacity development. Nigerians were mainly used in the execution of the Egina Project within the facility.

Indigenous capacities and skills have been developed and acquired which means future projects of similar nature would now have a ready pool of expertise to access. Similar projects in the future would now be carried out in Nigeria with significant savings in cost and time.

Over 1, 000 delegates including the Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Seriake Dickson; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu; Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Mr. Osagie Okunbor and many other dignitaries participated in the second edition of NOGOF organised by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).