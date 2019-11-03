<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alhaji Abbas Ramallan, Chairman, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Nasarawa State Chapter, says the association will ensure self sufficiency in rice production in the country.

Ramallan, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, said this would be attained with a total ban on the importation of rice.

The chairman said that the country had vast arable land on which rice could be cultivated to feed Nigeria and other African countries.

“We can take the challenge of China in rice revolution. Let’s follow its footsteps to stop rice importation.

“We want Nigeria to be self sufficient and stop rice importation having such an association as RIFAN.

“RIFAN is a laudable programme where President Muhammadu Buhari has introduced collateral-free loan scheme for farmers.

“The Buhari’s loan revolving scheme without collateral would help us to expand rice production in the country.

“I’m advising Nigerians; you don’t have to buy expired rice from other countries while we can do it here. Let’s join hands together and do it.

“You can see the advantage of closing the borders. It is not just because of rice smuggling, but crimes such as kidnappings have reduced significantly,” he said.