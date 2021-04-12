



Mixta Real Estate Plc said it has appointed Ms Soula Proxenos and Ms Monica Musonda as new members of its board of directors.

A statement titled ‘Mixta Real Estate Plc appoints two new board members’ which noted that their appointments were already effective, said Musonda was the founder and chief executive officer of Java Foods, a food processing company based in Zambia.





She is a lawyer with over 16 years’ experience in legal practice and corporate management and currently serves on several boards including Airtel Networks Zambia Plc and Zambian Breweries amongt others, the statement said.

She currently sits on the Global Advisory Board for Scaling Up Nutrition Business Network.