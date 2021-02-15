



The United States Mission in Nigeria says it has partnered with the Ekiti state government, through the Ikun Dairy Farm, on the production of milk.

The US embassy, via its official Twitter handle on Monday, said the farm targets production of 10,000 litres of milk daily with cows from the USA.

“U.S. Dairy Milk Cows in Ekiti State! Ikun dairy farm plans to reach 10,000 litres of milk daily with cows from the USA. A great collaboration with Consulate Lagos that helps Nigeria grow and diversify its economy,” the tweet reads.





The Kayode Fayemi-led administration entered a partnership with Promasidor Nigeria Limited, makers of Cowbell Milk, to drive its backward integration initiative aimed at creating local sources of raw materials for dairy products through the state-owned Ikun Dairy Farm.

The pact was sealed on behalf of the partners by Fayemi and Anders Einarsson, managing director of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, in July 2019, for the utilisation of the farm for milk production.

The partnership deal attracted a new investment of $5 million into Ikun Dairy Farm, which would be used to purchase equipment, provide the appropriate herd of cattle, and develop an out-grower scheme for providing feed for the cattle.