Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will on Saturday deliver the keynote address at the Professional Business Summit of the Christ Redeemers Friends International, Middle East-UAE Chapter holding in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

His Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Friday.

According to Akande, the Vice President will address top corporate executives and international business organisations in the Middle East and Africa.

He said the event was aimed at exploring investment opportunities for corporate professionals and business organisations in the UAE and Nigeria.

He quoted the organisers as saying, “The event is also aimed at creating an environment for mutual interaction and opportunity to showcase the best of Nigeria in the current economic climate; and to project Nigeria’s business image abroad.”

Osinbajo, who left the country on Friday, is expected back on Sunday.