The Organised Private Sector (OPS), has expressed satisfaction with the signing of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by Federal Government.

Members of the OPS who spoke to newsmen recently, said it was a welcome development for the country as Nigerian products can now fly freely to other parts of Africa without the usual customs and tariff bottle necks.

For many the signing of the agreement presented the moment for jubilation as messages of felicitation started pouting in from key stakeholders in the Organised Private Sector (OPS) as the news filtered in.

In one of the messages, the National President of Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, said she received the news with great joy and expressed confidence Nigeria and Africa are ready to industrialise.

“This is no doubt a cheery news.

Nigeria manufacturers are committed to producing competitive products that will serve the whole of Africa. I am proud to be associated with this success story that has made all of us proud”, she said.

For his part, the President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Engr. Mansur Ahmed, said he was proud that at last Federal Government has finally signed..

He underscored the importance of AFCFTA in the development of Nigeria and overall

contribution to economic development of Africa continent.

“We are happy this signing has come at a time we are just about a year and half. The manufacturers will redouble their efforts in areas of production”, he stressed.

He explained that the unique continental market access combined with the increasing focus on industrialization as a catalyst for growth and priority of the government to shift away from over-reliance on volatile primary commodity exports will contribute to boosting Nigeria’s manufacturing sector and exports.

In his reaction, the President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Babatunde Ruwase, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for achieving the feat which he described as spectacular.

“It is a spectacular achievement which has not only been appreciated by the OPS but also reinvigorated the Nigerian spirit of making spectacular achievements against all odds. Government has made all of us in the OPS proud and I can say categorically that, there is hope for Nigeria to industrialized.