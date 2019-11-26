<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

To foster bilateral relationship between China and Nigeria, as well as contribute to the healthcare system in Ogun State, the umbrella body of Chinese businesses under the auspices of Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone in Igbesa area of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State has donated a medical facility to the host community.

The six-room medical facility was commissioned by the Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Mr. Chu Maoming.

Maoming said the facility donation would strengthen ties between the Chinese and Nigerian Communities, adding that the gesture represents “better opportunities for us to cooperate.”

The Consul-General noted that the gesture would bring practical benefits to the host community, appealing for more cooperation of community members in order to sustain the peace and progress in the area.

According to the Deputy General Manager of OGFTZ, Daniel Che, the health intervention was part of the annual social responsibility programs of the free trade zone to the Igbesa community.

Che commended the support of the local community over the years, reiterating the free trade zone’s long-term commitment to investing in Igbesa.

“When I came here three years ago, a lot of things were not in place. The community had challenges with primary health care. There was no proper community health service. When I came, we identified this as a project to work on and help our communities because we all live here.”

“We would continue to work together with members of the community to improve living conditions here.” Che noted.

In his address, the Head of Local Government Administration, Agbara/Igbesa Local Council Development Area, Mr. Oluwole Fateru appreciated the donation of the building, appealing for necessary health amenities.

He said “Much as we appreciate the expansion of the health centre with the provision of this building, I want to use this medium to plead with the management of Ogun Guandong to further assist by equipping the building with necessary health amenities for the optimization of the building, especially now that the government is financially incapacitated to meet the ever-increasing needs of the people.”

Speaking on behalf of the community, the Asiwaju of Igbesa, Chief Ajibola Olagbayi said the free trade zone had over time demonstrated a passion for community development.

Chief Olagbaye, however, urged the Chinese to do more for the community especially in the area of road infrastructure.