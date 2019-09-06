<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerians have been urged to always patronise the services of registered auctioneers.

The call was made by Ikenna Lansar Aghaji, a member of the Chartered Institute of Auctioneers of Nigeria (CIAN), Abuja chapter, at the end. Their general meeting which recently held in Abuja.

Vice Chairman of the chapter, Shola Abeji, informed members that the bill which regulated the practice of auctioneering in Nigeria had been passed by the National Assembly and was waiting for the assent of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Abeji said a new set of fellows of the institute would soon be inducted at an award night to honour members who had distinguished themselves in the auctioneering profession, and added that training and retraining of members was ongoing by the institute to maintain professional standards.