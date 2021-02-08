



The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has reopened application for young entrepreneurs through a partnership with Tiimafrica which would provide a $5,000 grant to 100 businesses.

In November 2020, Tiimafrica in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development called for applications from Nigerian youth business owners to apply for a one time grant worth $5,000. The grant, aptly named Project Grow 100 is aimed at empowering 100 Nigerian youth-owned businesses.

Over the past few weeks, the foundation had screened the pool of applications to compile a list of 100 applicants eligible for the advertised grant.





According to a statement by the Minister’s Media office, “After careful examination of all applications submitted, applicants who met the stated criteria were less than 50, as opposed to the intended 100. As a result, a supplementary application process will be opened for more applicants to access.

“Additionally, the list of screened, eligible applicants will be published and funds disbursed appropriately. “When re- opened, the application portal will accept supplementary applications from business owners who are still interested but could not meet up with the last application deadline, but possess the necessary requirements.

“The eligibility criteria says applicants must be Nigerians between ages 25-35; must be running a business within Nigeria and have a minimum six months financial record.”