Nigeria and Switzerland have recorded a 50 per cent increase in their bilateral trade as against previous years.

This was disclosed in a document obtained by the Europe Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Bern, Switzerland’s capital city.

The increase had resulted in a boost in trade volume to the tune of $750 million US dollars which is in favour of Nigeria.

Speaking on the development, Baba Madugu, Nigerian Ambassador to Switzerland, said that the figure accrued from the sale of machinery and oil – accounted for a large percentage of the bilateral trade.

Madugu described the move as a positive one while listing Agriculture, Solid Minerals, Infrastructure and Transport as sectors needing investment in the country.

He also said that Nigeria is the gateway to the West African market as an investor operating in the country would also have unhindered access to the 15 member countries of ECOWAS within the strategic framework of free market and movement.

NAN reports that more than 50 Swiss companies are operating in various sectors in the country.

It will be recalled that Nigeria and Switzerland established diplomatic relations in 1960. Since then, both nations have continued to partner on economic, migration and human rights issues.