The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has Tuesday given approval to six companies to import news and stopped every other milk importers in Nigeria.
WAMCO Nigeria, Chi Limited, TG Arla Dairy product Limited, Promasedor Nigeria Limited, Nestle Nigeria PLC, Integrated Dairies Limited and Friesland Campina are the six companies that have the authorization to import milk into the country
