The partnership between the Nigerian and Chinese government has blossomed over the years as the volume of trade between both countries has hit 55% on both sides.

Confirming this development in a chat with our correspondent at the weekend, the National President, Made in China Goods Association of Nigeria, Adigun Samuel, said, “Most infrastructural facilities such as refinery building, railway line and roads construction are done by the Chinese companies in Nigeria. The Nigeria students as we know enjoy quality time and academic experience in china.”

Expatiating, he said, “In view of the good relationship Nigeria has had with China, we are using this medium to appeal to the Chinese embassy to grant visa request to traders who wish to attend the China Import and Export trade fair in Guangzou from 15th October to 5th November 2019. This will further build confidence in the relationship between the two countries and expose our traders to new Chinese goods, products and technology.”