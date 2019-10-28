<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Monday insisted that neighbouring countries must engage with Nigeria before the Nigerian border is reopened.

The border was closed few weeks back due to the substandard products that are smuggled and dumped into the Nigerian markets.

Emefiele spoke with State House correspondents after closed doors meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He also claimed that the Nigerian economy is doing well with the closure of its borders.

The border closure, he said, is helping to create more jobs for Nigerians, while local producers of rice, and poultry, among others, are now able to sell their goods.