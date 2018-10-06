



The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has recorded an increase in the number of Value Added Service (VAS) licensees in the last few years with the number jumping to 233 registered operators, an indication of the growing interest in the VAS segment of the telecoms industry.

Executive commissioner, technical services, NCC, Engr. Ubale Maska said this yesterday at the Nigeria Value Added Service (VAS) Stakeholder’s forum in Lagos.

One of the cardinal agenda of the Commission’s 8-Point agenda is the facilitation of strategic collaboration and partnerships.

He said that the VAS stakeholder’s forum is one of the many laudable initiatives embarked by the Commission to develop effective partnerships and collaboration with relevant stakeholders for sustainable ICT development and social advancement.

Ubale who was represented by the director, technical standards, Eng. Bako Wakil, said, “As the ICT ecosystem is transforming daily, VAS content developers and providers will have to collaborate and partner with other stakeholders in the telecom ecosystem, this will drive the development and proliferation of applications that will meet the needs of consumers.

“This forum is intended to create more awareness, guide participants in understanding the social and economic importance of VAS, assist the different stakeholders in the value chain to understand the importance of collaboration and partnership in the new telecom world where content is king” He boasted that as at today the Commission has allocated Short Codes to about 233 VAS licencees for the provision of different VAS services and this has immensely enhanced service delivery in the Nigerian telecom industry.

He said “we have become considering that many applications which provide solutions to our everyday needs are now riding on the back of telecoms infrastructure as VAS services. For instances, you can now recharge your mobile phone line, pay utility bills, make mobile Payments through VAS platforms. VAS has thus made life simple, contributed promoting the financial inclusion policy of the government and facilitated the creation of wealth for many Nigerians.’’