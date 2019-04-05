<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says its has set an agenda to educate consumers on the choice of ICT services.

The Executive Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, stated this on Thursday at the NCC’s Day, at the ongoing 40th Kaduna International Trade Fair.

The Chairman, represented by a Principal Manager, NCC, Mr Okechukwu Aninweke, said consumers’ protection and empowerment was part of NCC’s eight points agenda.

“The vision of the agenda is to protect consumers from unfair practices through availability of information and education to make informed choices in the use of ICT services,” he said.

According to him, the strategy adopted in achieving the agenda is to strengthen initiatives such as the NCC days at strategic international trade fairs, to educate and inform consumers on the use of communication services.

He said the main thrust of their presence at the trade fair was to interact with their consumers for the purpose of informing, educating and protecting them in line with the commission’s responsibilities, and identify key challenges and quickly move to deal with them.

He said some of the challenges highlighted by customers were unsolicited text messages in which a solution had been evolved, called Do- not- disturb (DND), advising consumers to send STOP to the code “2442” so as to stop all unsolicited text messages.

Other options which would enable a consumer to stop particular messages were when he or she sends the word ‘HELP’ to ‘2442’ adding that consumers should take due advantage of the codes.

Another code in which consumers could lodge their complaints are through a toll free number, 622, when service providers refused or were unable to solve complaints reported to them.

He also said another challenge that had been on the commission’s front burner was the rising documented cases of cybercrime and e-fraud, using telecommunication platforms.

“These cyber crimes consist of illegal activities conducted on a computer or mobile devices connected to the internet for that purpose.

“The commission advises all consumers not to open emails which are unfamiliar, noting that banks will not request for personal information over the internet.