Nigerian Communications Commission has stressed the need to protect telecommunication infrastructure in the country to ensure quality services.

The NCC Director, Zonal Operation, Amina Shehu, made this known at a sensitisation programme on protection of telecom infrastructure held in Obajana, Kogi, on Thursday.

Represented by Khadijah Abari, Principal Manager, Zonal Operations Department, Shehu said that the sensitisation was a platform to enlighten the public and other stakeholders on the need to protect telecom infrastructure.

He added that the programme was also intended to present a platform for cooperation between stakeholders in the telecom industry to reach an understanding toward putting into proper perspective, the concerns most often expressed by the public about telecom infrastructure.

He said: “The programme is an initiative of NCC to sensitise stakeholders, as well as create awareness about the importance of telecom facilities in our domain.

“Infrastructure such as Base Stations and other facilities have been targets of vandalism, theft and hostility from host communities.

“It is therefore, imperative for the public to regard telecom facilities as a collectively-owned infrastructure that are crucial and essential for the provision of efficient and acceptable quality service and need to be keenly protected.”

He explained that vandalism of telecom facilities had continued to be a major challenge in the industry, adding that NCC continued to collaborate with relevant agencies to ensure adequate security for the facilities.

Shehu said that the commission’s attention in recent time had been drawn to rising public concerns regarding alleged negative health implications of Electromagnetic Frequency radiation emanating from telecom infrastructure.

According to him, those negative concerns about this subject have in some cases led to interference and agitations against deployment of required infrastructure to the detriment of delivering quality services.

He added: “In response to these growing concerns and commitment to public safety, NCC, through Zonal Operations Department deems it necessary as one of its core functions to organise such sensitisation to enlighten the people.”

Lawal Bello, the Manager, Technical Standard and Network Integrity Department of NCC, also emphasised the importance of protecting the facilities.

Bello said that quality service depended on these infrastructure so there was need to protect them.

According to him, telecom operators cannot continue to deploy their infrastructure if they are not protected.

He said: “There is urgent need to consider ways to protect these infrastructure to ensure quality and efficient network services.

“His Royal Highness, Idowu Isenibi, the Oba of Obajana, had commended NCC for the initiative to educate stakeholders and create awareness on protection of telecom infrastructure.”

Oba Isenibi also said that Obajana community needed such programmes to enlighten the people.

He said: “Vandalism is one of the setbacks of development of any community so we should put our heads together to push it out of our domain.

“We also use this opportunity to call on telecom operators to extend their social corporate responsibility to assist the people of Obajana.”