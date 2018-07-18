The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) is set to commence the long overdue national survey on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) tomorrow.

The last survey to determine the total number of MSMEs operating in Nigeria was conducted back in 2014, which revealed 37.06 million MSMEs in the country employing 59.74 million people.

This survey, which is the third in its series, is aimed at generating evidence and policy-relevant information on nature and operations of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

According to NBS, information collected during this exercise would amongst other things, be useful in assessing the impact of government policies and programmes as it relates to MSMEs to determine their success or otherwise.

It would also help in designing further solutions and strategies to tackle challenges identified by operators within the sector and ascertain the levels of employment and the sector’s contribution to national gross domestic product.

Statistician – general, Dr. Yemi Kale, said yesterday that, “We are all aware of the government’s policy to aid the empowering, growth, development and performance of MSMEs. The MSMEs are very important catalyst in the development and industrialisation of our country. Their contribution to the transition of an agricultural led economy to industrial one cannot be overemphasized.”

According to him, the exercise which would span from July 19 till August 2, would be carried out in the 36 states of the country and the federal capital territory.

Earlier the director-general SMEDAN, Dikko Radda, had said the sector contributed 48.7 per cent or N38.78 trillion to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and 7.07 per cent of export earnings which becomes imperative for the agency, federal government as well as the public to take the exercise very seriously.