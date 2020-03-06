<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Prince Degun Agboade, the president of Nigerian Asso­ciation of Small and Medi­um Enterprises (NASME), has lamented that scarcity of raw materials from China is currently impacting neg­atively in the production of various products in their en­terprises across the country.

Agboade, who stated this on Thursday in Abuja at the inauguration of sub-commit­tees under the National Con­sultative Committee on Com­petitiveness, explained that the outbreak of coronavirus in China has impacted neg­atively in the importation of raw materials to Nigeria.

To address this nagging issue, he revealed that stake­holders’ meeting would be convened to deliberate on the way out of the challenge.





Also speaking, Minister of State for Science and Technol­ogy, Mohammed Abdullahi, explained that the successful implementation of the Nation­al Competitiveness Strategy would include strategic alliance between Nigerian scientists from Research and Development/aca­demic institutions and entrepre­neurs, industries and business establishments with resultant production of high quality and competitiverawmaterials, prod­ucts and services.

Abdullahi noted that it would also produce a new cul­ture of industry-demand driv­en Research and Development activities and robust National Quality Infrastructure which would guarantee increasing global acceptability of Made in Nigeria products and services.