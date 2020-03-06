Prince Degun Agboade, the president of Nigerian Asso­ciation of Small and Medi­um Enterprises (NASME), has lamented that scarcity of raw materials from China is currently impacting neg­atively in the production of various products in their en­terprises across the country.

Agboade, who stated this on Thursday in Abuja at the inauguration of sub-commit­tees under the National Con­sultative Committee on Com­petitiveness, explained that the outbreak of coronavirus in China has impacted neg­atively in the importation of raw materials to Nigeria.

To address this nagging issue, he revealed that stake­holders’ meeting would be convened to deliberate on the way out of the challenge.


Also speaking, Minister of State for Science and Technol­ogy, Mohammed Abdullahi, explained that the successful implementation of the Nation­al Competitiveness Strategy would include strategic alliance between Nigerian scientists from Research and Development/aca­demic institutions and entrepre­neurs, industries and business establishments with resultant production of high quality and competitiverawmaterials, prod­ucts and services.

Abdullahi noted that it would also produce a new cul­ture of industry-demand driv­en Research and Development activities and robust National Quality Infrastructure which would guarantee increasing global acceptability of Made in Nigeria products and services.

