Prince Degun Agboade, the president of Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), has lamented that scarcity of raw materials from China is currently impacting negatively in the production of various products in their enterprises across the country.
Agboade, who stated this on Thursday in Abuja at the inauguration of sub-committees under the National Consultative Committee on Competitiveness, explained that the outbreak of coronavirus in China has impacted negatively in the importation of raw materials to Nigeria.
To address this nagging issue, he revealed that stakeholders’ meeting would be convened to deliberate on the way out of the challenge.
Also speaking, Minister of State for Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, explained that the successful implementation of the National Competitiveness Strategy would include strategic alliance between Nigerian scientists from Research and Development/academic institutions and entrepreneurs, industries and business establishments with resultant production of high quality and competitiverawmaterials, products and services.
Abdullahi noted that it would also produce a new culture of industry-demand driven Research and Development activities and robust National Quality Infrastructure which would guarantee increasing global acceptability of Made in Nigeria products and services.