Mr. Degun Agboade, President of National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), has blamed inter-agency rivalry among regulatory institutions of government as being responsible for non-standardisation of some small and medium enterprises products in Nigeria.

Agboade who stated this in Abuja at the launch of an independent study on potential benefits of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) on Nigeria organised by Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN).

He lamented that regulatory agencies such as the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Food and Drugs Administration (NAFDAC), among others, work independently of each other, due to the inter-agency rivalry.

He also pointed out that more often than not, that these agencies of government duplicate functions, stressing the need for them to synergise and synchronise in their statutory functions.

He expressed optimism that plethora of challenges confronting SMEs in Nigeria would be overcome when regulatory agencies of government work together.

Commenting on the signing of AfCFTA by the Nigerian government, the National President of NASME, urged NOTN ensure that stringent measures were put in place to check smuggling of goods into Nigeria as well as ensure that Nigeria does not become a dumping ground for other countries in Africa.

In her remarks, Ambassador Chiedu Osakwe, Director General of NOTN, assured that the Federal Government would put in place industrial incentives, procurement policies, export incentives and export expansion grant as well as improve standards of products and services in the country.