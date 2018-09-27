President of National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Degun Agboade, has blamed inter-agency rivalry among regulatory institutions of government as being responsible for non-standardisation of some SMEs products in Nigeria.

Agboade made this claim at the launch of an independent study on potential benefits of African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) on Nigeria organised by Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN) in Abuja, recently.

He lamented that regulatory agencies such as the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), among others, work independently of each other due to inter-agency rivalry.

The NASME boss expressed optimism that all SME players would overcome the litany of challenges confronting businesses in Nigeria when regulatory agencies of government work together.

Commenting on the signing of AfCFTA by the Nigerian government, the National President of NASME urged NOTN to ensure that stringent measures are put in place to check smuggling of goods into Nigeria as well as ensure that Nigeria does not become a dumping ground for other countries in Africa.

The Director General of NOTN, Ambassador Chiedu Osakwe, assured all that, “the Federal Government would put in place industrial incentives, procurement policies, export incentives and export expansion grant as well as improve standards of products and services in the country.”