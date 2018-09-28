The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) said on Friday that it was collaborating with a firm, `FootPrint to Africa` to boost investments in agriculture, power and the mining sectors.

Mr Ebuka Ugochukwu, Communication Manager, NACC, said in a statement in Lagos that NACC was doing so by promoting economic cooperation between businesses in Nigeria and the U.S.

He said that the Chamber, in collaboration with FootPrint to Africa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of the U.S., Nigeria, would hold The Independence Investment Forum (TIIF) on Oct. 1, 2019.

According to him, the forum will commemorate Nigeria’s independence, advance economic cooperation, trade relations and prosperity of business and services of both nations.

NACC President, Chief Toyin Akomolafe, said on TIIF that for 58 years, the chamber had grown into a pillar that served as a catalyst in bringing together people to bolster bilateral commercial relations between the two countries.

“We have provided programmes and services that improve economic prosperity and sustainability of businesses of both countries.

“As an investment bridge and financial news company, FootPrint to Africa has consistently promoted and facilitated intra-African trade and foreign investment between global investors, African businesses and African states.

“TIIF is aimed at attracting long-term investments into agriculture, power/energy, mining and commodities, with focus on American investors and interested parties with presence across the globe,” he said.

Akomolafe said that the forum would bring together policy makers, domestic and foreign investors and business leaders to discuss investment needs and goals, without the need for investors to travel to various locations in Nigeria, to see projects.

He said that Nigerian companies seeking investments would also not need to travel to multiple countries to see the investors.

“Nigeria is a country buzzing with creative energy and blessed with vast resources and opportunities. You cannot claim to do business in Africa if you are not in Nigeria,” Akomolafe said.

He said that the forum would stimulate job creation, increase Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), deepen technology transfer and boost Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.