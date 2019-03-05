



The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) is set to lead delegates on a five-day trade mission with the theme: ‘Turning Promises to Action,’ to the United States.

The event holds between April 28 and May 3, 2019, at the Silicon Valley. This annual commitment of the NACC, according to a statement, was geared towards promoting trade, commerce, investment and industrial technological relationships between the public and private sectors of in Nigeria and the United States.

It added that the trade mission would attract businesses in information technology, banking, agric-tech, cloud technology solutions, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, blockchain, smart contracts, amongst others.

Delegates are expected to leverage on the chamber’s initiative to meet new international buyers and distributors, expand into new markets, exchange market knowledge, network, gain insight from industry experts and promote their businesses across border further generating new business for their companies.

The NACC has been organising trade missions to the United States. Last year, the Chamber led delegates to Washington DC, USA, where they recorded success stories in new deals and investments.

“This year, the Chamber in fulfilling its objective of linking businesses in Nigeria to global enterprises will not only create business opportunities for participating delegates but is prepared to lead a movement of many more success stories,” it added.