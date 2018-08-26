Pay TV operator, MultiChoice Nigeria, has described the court ruling restraining it from implementing its new subscription rates as an affront to free market economy.

The company’s position was made known in a statement released saturday.

MultiChoice said it received, on Thursday, an interim court order dated 20 August from the Federal High Court regarding the price adjustment that it implemented on 1 August 2018.

“We believe that the order is an affront to the free market economy and we have now filed a Notice of Appeal and an application for stay of execution, pending the hearing of the Appeal.

“The CPC has been accordingly served with the requisite processes. In light of the application for a stay of execution, the status quo therefore prevails,” the statement said.

The company said it would always operate within the ambit of the law and will cooperate with the authorities to ensure the best outcome for its customers, even as it pledged its commitment to providing the best quality of entertainment and premium content at the best possible prices.