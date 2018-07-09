Telecoms giant MTN has described the picketing of some of its offices in Nigeria as “needless destruction of property.”

Officials of the Nigerian Labour Congress and persons allegedly in the employment of the company Monday marched on MTN offices in different locations to protest against the poor welfare of its Nigerian staff.

The company was also alleged to have prevented its workers from joining trade unions.

A source at the company said the policemen drafted to maintain peace were not helpful.

“Our head office and several other MTN locations nationwide are under attack under the guise of picketing during the NLC strike.”

“We got some police to assist keep things calm, but instead, they are standing by watching haplessly.”

Newsmen in Enugu and Kano said the protests were peaceful. In Enugu, protesters were not able to enter MTN offices because it was locked and there were men of the Nigerian police to deter destruction of property.

In Kano, a senior management staff addressed the protesters.

But MTN in a statement said some of its staff were attacked by NLC officials.

“As always our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our employees, some of whom were attacked by supposed NLC operatives and have sustained injuries,” the company said in a statement sent to newsmen.

MTN insisted that it did not prevent its workers from forming unions, noting that it also owed its employees the obligation to ensure they are not compelled to join associations.

“We will continue to champion our peoples’ rights, whether they are part of a union or not and work hard to minimise disruptions in service to our customers,” it says.