<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Telecommunication giant MTN Nigeria has launched a super fast, fibre optic network internet service called FibreNet or Fibre-to-home in Abuja to offer an improved internet users experience.

The launch took place over the weekend at CITEC Estate, which houses over 3,000 residents in Abuja, where residents expressed delight in the latest innovation.

Speaking at the launch, Representative of General Manager Regional Operations, MTN Nigeria, Auwal Abdullahi, said the decision to launch MTN FibreNet in CITEC Estate is because it is one of the biggest estate in Abuja with about 3,000 residents in Jabi which has a combination of the hybrid, mid-tiers and low income residents.

He said; “FibreNet also known as Fibre-to-home is a cable connection, unlike the conventional connection of mobile GSM which is wireless. This time around the FTTH which is FibreNet is a dedicated cable of fibre, and you know when you are connecting to the internet using fibre, it is highly scalable, resilient and the speed is always very high.

“Whenever you connect wirelessly, the tendency for interference is there but for fibre there is no interference, and that is what makes it distinctively different.

Comparing fibre to wireless connection, he said; “The speed of the usual internet either on 3G or 4g is always around 7 to 70mps but with the fibre-to-home you are likely to enjoy upto 700mps.”

Director Of Projects, CITEC International Estate Abuja, Ukpan Kennedy Aimiuwu in his address, welcomed the launch of MTN FibreNet to the estate, and expressed delight in the innovation. “This is a good thing, and I hope we will enjoy this partnership. Residents here are happy and will take maximum benefit of this intervention.”

Also speaking, Sharafadeen Mohammed, Senior Manager, Corporate Segment, Enterprise Business, said MTN is bringing to residents of CITEC Estate and Abuja an assured and reliable internet that can used for many things.

“As you know, internet in this age cannot be over emphasised. FibreNet is affordable and has been highly subsidized. With as low as N10,000 a month you can get FibreNet internet cabled into your home.”