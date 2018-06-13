Africa’s biggest mobile telecoms firm, MTN Group, is aiming to launch a mobile service in Namibia, an executive of the company told Reuters.

Hester Marais, an executive at MTN Namibia, said in an interview in Windhoek that the launch might hold in August.

“We are working towards end of August,” Marais said in an interview.

Currently the state-owned operator, MTC, dominates in Namibia, a country of two million people.

Johannesburg-listed MTN has operated in Namibia for over 20 years, but has mainly provided internet services to financial institutions, wholesale customers and logistics institutions.

It already offers mobile services in other African countries including South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana, as well as Iran.

MTN plans to use state-owned Telecom Namibia’s network infrastructure for its mobile service.

It also plans to enter the local mobile money market.