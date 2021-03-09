



MTN Group has announced the appointment of Chika Ekeji, as Executive, Strategy and Transformation as part of plans to further bolster management capacity to accelerate the Group’s strategic ambitions.

Effective March 15, 2021, Chika joins Africa’s leading mobile operator from management consultancy McKinsey & Company in Nigeria, where he led the West Africa Digital Practice and served telco, financial services, and public sector clients across Africa.

“We are very pleased that Chika is joining us as we work to accelerate our strategic repositioning,” said MTN Group Chief Operating Officer, Jens Schulte-Bockum.





A Nigerian-American national, Chika has a Masters of Engineering in Computer Science from Cornell University and an MBA from MIT.

In his new role, he will be based in South Africa.

MTN Group had in December 2020, announced the completion of a comprehensive strategy review with a focus on accelerating growth, deleveraging the holding company debt and unlocking value.

To support the execution of the repositioned strategy, the company announced the appointment of a new Group Chief Financial Officer as well as changes to the Group’s regional structure and the Group Executive Committee.

The revised strategy will be presented in more detail after the release of 2020 full-year results on March 10.