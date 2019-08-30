<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Telecoms giant, MTN, on Thursday said it is going to deepen financial inclusion with the launch of MoMo Agent in Abuja and other parts of the northern states.

This follows the successful award of a Super-Agent License, Y’ello Digital Financial Services (YDFS) to the telco.

Its General Manager, Mobile Financial Services, Mr Usoro Usoro, said the launch of the services in Abuja was part of the company’s strategic plan to drive financial inclusion and reduce poverty level in the country.

Speaking with reporters at a news briefing ahead the launch Momo Agent at Transcorp Hotel, Abuja, he said the YDFS brings on board, initiatives that would empower millions of citizens especially those in the rural areas, adding that the company has opened its doors in support of government’s efforts to improve the welfare of the people.