Nigeria’s telecoms giant, MTN, has appointed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a Non-Executive Director effective July 1, 2019.
The appointment of the Emir is part of a board room shake-up at MTN which will also see the on-boarding of South Africa’s former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas as a new group chairman.
In Nigeria, the appointment of Sanusi comes as MTN prepares to list its local unit on the Nigerian stock exchange, a condition of the settlement of a $1 billion regulatory action three years ago.
MTN also announced a separate board of prominent people to advise on broader African issues, which will be headed by former South African president Thabo Mbeki and includes John Kufuor, a former president of Ghana.