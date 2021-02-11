



General Electric (GE) has announced the appointment of Mohammed Mijindadi as President of GE Nigeria.

In this role, Mr Mijindadi will focus on strengthening GE’s impact in Nigeria, building strong stakeholder relationships across Power, Healthcare, Aviation and Renewable Energy sectors, and supporting the businesses to develop and execute the market strategy.

Mr Mijindadi brings over 20 years of deep domain experience as well as global and regional leadership expertise. He has been with GE for the last 13 years in the various commercial country and regional leadership business roles.

A graduate of the GE Experienced Commercial Leadership Program (ECLP), Mr Mijindadi has progressed through varied, complex assignments including Commercial Excellence Leader, Strategic Sourcing Leader and Business Development. Prior to joining GE, Mohammed worked in several US multinationals in the transportation, services, construction, and entertainment industries.

Commenting on the appointment, Jaime Morais, President, GE West & Central Africa said, “We are privileged to have Mohammed take up the leadership of GE in Nigeria. His track record of building and managing relationships as well as pushing to deliver business results will serve us well as we position to support our businesses for growth, transformation and operational performance in such an important and high priority market.”





“With a growing population and huge infrastructure needs, Nigeria continues to represent a significant market opportunity for GE, and I am excited to take on this challenge to drive GE’s growth in Nigeria, building on its 120 plus years of impact on the continent. I’m looking forward to working across our businesses in Power, Healthcare, Renewable Energy and Aviation to create value for the country, our customers and our team on critical themes such as decarbonization and digitalization, as we rise to the challenge of building a world that works,” Mr Mijindadi said.

Mr Mijindadi serves on the boards of GE international Operations Nigeria (GEION) and GE FZE entities in addition to other external boards. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree (BSc.) in Civil Engineering from Temple University in Philadelphia and an M.B.A in Marketing and Strategic Leadership from Pennsylvania State University (Penn State) in State College, PA.

GE has been operating in Nigeria for over 40 years, with businesses spanning across key sectors including, power, healthcare, aviation, and renewables.

Today, GE provides gas power technology, services and solutions in the country. “Our Healthcare solutions are improving access and quality of care across the country in public and private healthcare centres, while our Renewables and Grid Solutions business is providing reliable and affordable green power as well as complete, engineered solutions for power generation companies, utilities, and industries,” the company said.