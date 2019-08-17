<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The board of Masters Energy Group has constituted a new management following the resignation of Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah from the board.

This follows Ogah’s recent appointment as a Minister-designate by President Muhammadu Buhari. The ministerial appointment follows Ogah’s several grand achievements in business and his contributions to the nation and Abia State in particular.

The board has consequently appointed Mrs Patience Dappa as Acting Group Managing Director/CEO. Ogah had announced his decision to step down as the President of his business enterprise, Masters Energy, while contesting the last governorship election in Abia state.

A statement released by the company further states that, “the appointment of Dappa as Acting Group Managing Director/CEO is part of the repositioning programme approved by the board”.

In her reaction, Dappa said “my appointment as Acting GMD/CEO shows that the board recognizes hard work. I will build on the success story of Dr Ogah so that the company he left behind will stand out as a benchmark in his service to the nation as a public official”.

Other members of the group’s management are the Executive Vice Chairman, Sir Vincent U. K. Ajala, Group Executive Director, Mrs Ngozi Sabina Ogah, Vice President/Group Executive Director (Abuja) Chukwuemeka Ogah, Executive Directors, Felix Eribo, Ogbonnaya Onu and Ugochukwu Nwofor.