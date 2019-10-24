(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 4, 2019 shows the logo of the US social networking website Twitter, displayed on a smart-phone screen, in Lille, northern France. – Several features on Twitter were down on October 2, 2019, the platform said, with users from Japan to the USA reporting they were unable to log in, use the mobile app or see direct messages.”We’ve been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck,” the social media giant said in a statement, without giving a reason for the disruption. “You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We’re currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon.” (Photo by Denis Charlet / AFP)

Twitter shares skidded Thursday as a quarterly update showed weaker-than-expected growth for the messaging platform.

Profit for the third quarter was $37 million, a sharp drop from last year when Twitter was helped by a large tax benefit.

Revenue rose nine per cent from a year earlier to $824 million, well below analyst forecasts, impacted by what the company called “revenue product issues.”

Shares in Twitter slid as much as 18 per cent in pre-market trade on the disappointing results.

Twitter boosted the number of “monetizable” daily active users, the new measurement used by the platform, by six million from the past quarter to 145 million.

The results highlight challenges for Twitter, which has struggled to keep pace with rival social platforms as it seeks to remove abusive content.

“We’re continuing to improve relevance while testing ways to make it easier for people to find what they are looking for on Twitter,” said Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s chief executive.

“We also continue to make progress on health, improving our ability to proactively identify and remove abusive content, with more than 50 per cent of the Tweets removed for abusive content in Q3 taken down without a bystander or first-person report.”

