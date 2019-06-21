<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday recorded growth with the market capitalisation increasing by N37 billion to change the bearish posture it maintained in the last four days.

Specifically, the market capitalisation which opened at N13.117 trillion rose by N37 billion to close at N13.154 trillion, amid price gains by some blue chips.

In the same vein, the All-Share Index inched 85.98 points or 0.29 per cent to close at 29,851.29 compared with 29,765.31 posted on Thursday.

Seplat led the gainers’ table, increasing by N13 to close at N510 per share.

Mobil followed with a gain of N5.50 to close at N170, while Nigerian Breweries gained N2.50 to close at N60 per share.

Dangote Cement increased by N2 to close at N184, while Lafarge Africa grew by N1.05 to close at N11.55 per share.

Conversely, Nestle topped the losers’ chart, shedding N49.70 to close at N1, 350.30 per share.

Stanbic IBTC trailed with a loss of 85k close at N40.65 kobo, CAP depreciated by 40k to close at N27.50 per share.

Africa Prudential was down by 13k to close at N3.41, while Fidelity Bank dipped 7k to close at N1.73 per share.

Zenith Bank was investors’ delight, trading 29.65 million shares valued at N592.87 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank followed with an account of 22.42 million shares worth N700.20 million, while Lafarge Africa traded 14.77 million shares valued at N170.67 million.

Access Bank exchanged 12.28 million shares N84.38 million, while MTN Nigeria Communications traded a total of 9.76 million shares valued at N1.27 billion.

In all, a total of 189.96 million shares worth N4.16 billion transacted in 3,089 deals.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 275.49 million shares valued at N3.91 billion exchanged on 3,977 deals on Thursday.