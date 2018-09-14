Trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed for the week on Friday on a positive note with Nigerian Breweries leading the price gainers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market indices appreciated marginally by 0.95 per cent.

The market capitalisation rose by N112 billion or 0.95 per cent to close at N11.802 trillion against the N11.690 trillion achieved on Thursday.

Also, the All-Share Index rose by 306.36 points or 0.95 per cent to close higher at 32,327.59 compared to the 32,022.23 posted on Thursday.

Nigeria Breweries led the price gainers’ table, gaining N8.4 to close at N92.5 per share.

GTBank followed with a gain of N1.8 to close at N34.75, while Stanbic IBTC rose by N1.25 to close at N42.25 per share.

Zenith Bank appreciated by 45k to close at N20.05, while UBA increased by 25k to close at N7.4 per share.

Conversely, Nestle topped the price losers’ chart, shedding N28 to close at N1,370 per share.

Unilever lost N 3.8 to close at N43, while CCNN declined by N2.5 to close at N22.6 per share.

FlourMill was down by 8k to close at N19, while Nascon lost 75k to close at N19.25 per share.

NAN reports that investors traded a total of 252.189 million shares valued at N4.73 billion in 3,120 deals.

This was against the 173.547 million shares worth N3.71 billion exchanged in 3,082 deals on Thursday.

GTBank was the most active stock, trading 68.71 million shares worth N2.29 billion.

Zenith Bank followed with 51.81 million shares valued at N1.04 billion, while Transcorp traded 17.27 million shares worth N20.42 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 15.02 million shares valued at N23.71 million, while Custodian exchanged 9.86 million shares worth N56.14 million.