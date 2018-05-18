Total Nigeria Plc on Friday at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) topped the losers’ chart, dropping by N9.80 to close at N212 per share, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mobil Oil trailed with a loss of N7 to close at N181, while Dangote Cement was down by N3 to close at N245 per share.

Unilever depreciated by N2.35 to close at N50, while Cement Company of Northern Nigeria shed N2.10 to close at N24 per share.

NAN reports that indicators of the performance of the NSE declined further with a loss of 0.44 per cent.

Profit taking continued with the All-Share Index losing 178.96 points or 0.44 per cent to close at 40,472.45 compared with 40,651.41 recorded on Thursday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation dipped by N65 billion or 0.44 per cent to close at N14.660 trillion in contrast with N14.725 trillion on Thursday.

On the other hand, Betaglass led the gainers’ table for the day, growing by N4.15 to close at N87.35 per share.

Stanbic IBTC Group followed with a gain of 95k to close at N48.95, while Oando gained 70k to close at N8.25 per share.

United Bank for Africa appreciated by 35k to close at N11.45, while Fidson Healthcare increased by 27k to N5.76 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank was the most active with an exchanging 62.86 million shares worth N2.77 billion.

It was followed by Skye Bank having accounted for 31.61 million shares valued at N23.78 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 30.34 million shares worth N65.71 million.

Sovereign Trust insurance exchanged 27.11 million shares valued at N7.05 million, while Access Bank transacted 25.02 million shares valued at N272.89 million.

In all, the volume of shares traded dropped by 17.40 per cent, while the value depreciated by 32.89 per cent.

Consequently, a total of 350.55 million shares valued at N5.08 billion were exchanged by investors in 3,973 deals.

This was against a turnover of 424.37 million worth N7.57 billion traded in 3,502 deals on Thursday.