<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Stock markets in Asia were mixed Wednesday, after a day of rebound from a market plunge on worries over the oil market and a coronavirus outbreak.

Japan’s Nikkei Index was down 1.5% in afternoon trading, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and China’s Shanghai Index were about even.

U.S. futures pointed to losses when markets open there Wednesday.





Tuesday brought huge gains in the United States, with the three major indexes — the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and NASDAQ — all closing up 5%.

Volatility has consumed markets around the world amid the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 114,000 people and killed more than 4,000 people.