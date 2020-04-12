<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Publicly quoted companies were banned from distributing corporate gift items at their annual general meetings (AGMs) to avoid profits that should be shared to investors being spent on such gifts, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Sunday.

The commission said in a statement by its spokesperson, Efe Ebelo, that the clarification was necessary as public companies have been spending a significant amount of their profits on such gift items at AGMs and extraordinary general meetings.

“This practice of sharing gifts at Annual General Meetings has a great impact on the companies’ profitability, and by extension the dividend paid to investors. This contravenes Rule 602(4) of the SEC Rules and Regulations,” the statement clarified.

Rule 602(4) states that “public companies shall not distribute gifts to shareholders, observers and any other person at Annual General Meetings/Extra-Ordinary General Meetings.

“The Commission considers it necessary to clarify that ‘’light refreshment’’ should not be construed as ‘’gifts’’.

Last year, SEC amended its Rules and Regulations to stop listed companies from distributing gift items at their AGMs and EGMs.





The commission accused the public companies of spending a significant portion of their earnings on the procurement of corporate gift items distributed at AGMs/EGMs, a practice it said greatly impacted on their profitability.

“Few of the companies are making reasonable profits, and even fewer can afford to pay dividends to their investors,” the commission noted.

“If the amount budgeted for the gifts items at AGMs/EGMs can be reserved for other relevant operational or administrative expenses, it would positively impact on their earnings per share,” SEC explained.

Specifically, the stock market regulator explained that the rule provides that “public companies shall not distribute gifts to shareholders, observers and any other persons at AGMs/EGMs.”

SEC also pointed out that the rule frowns at public companies convening any meeting with select group(s) of shareholders prior to an AGM/EGM, as this adds to the cost of hosting such annual meetings.

SEC warned that any company found to violate the provisions of the rule shall be liable to a penalty of not less than N10 million.