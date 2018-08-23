Transactions reopened on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday after the two-day public holiday to mark Eid-El-Kabir celebration with a growth of 1.57 per cent.

Specifically, the All-Share Index which opened at 34,663.48 rose by 542.68 points or 1.57 per cent to close at 35,206.16 compared with 34,663.48 achieved on Monday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation inched N198 billion or 1.56 per cent to close at N12.852 trillion against N12.654 trillion posted on Monday.

Dangote Cement dominated trading activities with a gain of N15 to close at N230 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank followed with 85k to close at N37.80, while Dangote Flour increased by 50k to close at N8.20 per share.

Oando appreciated by 25k to close at N5, while FBN Holdings rose by 5k to close at N9.65 per share.

Conversely, Total topped the losers’ chart, dropping by N5.40 to close at N177.60 per share.

Okomu Oil Palm trailed with a loss of N3.35 to close at N71.20, while Lafarge Africa was down by N1.55 to close at N26.25 per share.

Ecobank Transnational dipped N1.30 to close at N19.20, while International Breweries declined by N1.20 to close at N34 per share.

An analysis of the activity chart indicated that United Bank for Africa was the most active stock, trading 54.33 million shares worth N436.11 million.

Zenith International Bank followed with an account of 25.99 million shares valued at N571.42 million, while FBN Holdings traded 14.19 million shares worth N136.64 million.

Transcorp sold 13.54 million shares valued at N14.89 million, while Skye Bank transacted 12.19 million shares worth N6.21 million.

In all, investors bought and sold 220.71 million shares valued at N2.53 billion achieved in 3,287 deals.

This was in contrast to 220.50 million shares valued at N3.19 billion traded in 3,054 deals on Monday.