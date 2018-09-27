Equity transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed on a negative note on Thursday with Nestle leading the price losers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All-Share Index dropped by 199.92 points or 0.61 per cent to close at 32,763.35 against the 32,963.27 achieved on Wednesday.

Also, the market capitalisation shed N73 billion or 0.61 per cent to close at N11.961 trillion against the N12.034 trillion achieved on Wednesday.

Nestle led the price losers’ table with a loss of N62.50 to close at N1, 432. 50per share.

GTBank trailed with a loss of 80k to close at N36.70, while PZ Cussons depreciated by 65k to close at N12.85 per share.

CCNN was down by 50k to close at N23, while Dangote Cement dipped by 40k to close at N14.20 per share.

On the other hand, Total Oil recorded the highest price gain of N1.90 to close at N183 per share.

Nigerian Breweries followed with a gain of N1.40 to close at N91.50, while Custodian appreciated by 24k to close at N5.28 per share.

Zenith Bank added 10k to close at N21.50, while FBN Holdings went up by 5k to close at N8.60 per share.

Fidelity Bank was the investors’ delight, trading 23.304 million shares worth N298.31 million in 156 deals.

GTBank followed with 16.76 million shares valued at N500.25 million traded in 185 deals, while UBA traded 16.223 million shares worth N112.61 million in 171 deals.

Access Bank exchanged 15.50 million shares valued at N12.22 million in 137 deals, while Zenith Bank sold 11.43 million shares worth N10.41 million in 220 deals.

In all, investors exchanged 154.290 million shares valued at N2.70 billion in 2,715 deals.

This is against the 172.196 million shares worth N2.05 billion achieved in 2,866 deals on Wednesday.