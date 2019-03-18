



Trading resumed on the nation’s bourse for the week on Monday still on a negative trend, declining marginally by 0.06 per cent in a cautious trading.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All-Share Index lost 17.33 points or 0.06 per cent to close at 31,125.39, compared with 31,142.72 achieved on Friday.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened at N11.613 trillion shed N6 billion to close at N11.607 trillion, following price loses.

A breakdown of the price movement shows that Cutix recorded the highest loss, declining by 20k to close at N2.05 per share.

Ikeja Hotel also trailed with a loss of 20k to close at N1.87, while Union Bank of Nigeria depreciated by 15k to close at N6.85 per share.

NEM Insurance shed 15k to close at N2.39, while Dangote Cement went down by 10k to close at N189.90 per share.

Conversely, Dangote Flour topped the gainers’ chart, increasing by 75k to close at N10.95 per share.

United Bank for Africa followed with a gain of 10k to close at N7.55, while Lafarge Africa added 10k to close at N12.95 per share.

Caverton grew by 8k to close at N2.25, while Access Bank went down by 5k to close at N5.85 per share.

Similarly, the volume of shares traded closed lower with an exchange of 205.73 million shares worth N1.93 billion achieved in 3,821 deals.

This was in contrast with a total of 209.62 million shares valued at N3.33 billion traded in 3,022 deals on Friday.

Access Bank was the active stock, trading 59.02 million shares worth N328.39 million.

Zenith Bank followed with an account of 27.58 million shares valued at N603.65 million, while United Bank for Africa sold 22.62 million shares worth N170.69 million.

FCMB Group traded 13.67 million shares valued at N24.72 million, while Guaranty Trust Bank exchanged 12.65 million shares worth N446.41 million.